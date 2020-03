SEMINOLE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help with a burglary investigation.

According to a post on the sheriff’s office Facebook page, a property was burglarized on Feb. 18 and Feb. 22.

Officials released photos of two people they would like to identify in connection to the investigation.

If you have any information, call Deputy Jasna at (405) 257-5445.