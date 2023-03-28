CROMWELL, Okla. (KFOR) – The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two-year-old Oaklee Mae Snow.

According to officials, Snow’s mother, Madison Marshall, told the child’s father that she dropped Snow off anonymously at a hospital in Indiana on February 9, but no one has reported seeing the toddler.

Authorities say Marshall was recently arrested in North Carolina and the man she was traveling with, Roan Waters, was previously arrested in Colorado for an active felony warrant.

Officials say Snow could possibly be in Oklahoma, Indiana, Colorado, or in the surrounding areas.