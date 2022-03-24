SEMINOLE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office and several other agencies are searching for two missing children.

“We are searching for a 2006 Grey Ford Escape possibly near a body of water, the vehicle will be abandoned (sic),” Sheriff’s Office officials said on social media. “If you see a vehicle matching the description parked on the roadway or near a body of water please call 911 immediately.”

Authorities said the missing children are five-year-old Micheal Kinsey and three-year-old Mason Kinsey.

Five-year-old Micheal Kinsey and three-year-old Mason Kinsey.

The Sheriff’s Office received a call at 3:30 p.m. Thursday from a woman walking on Highway 99, near the Vamoosa Cemetery.

“The woman said someone had tried to kidnap her and her children were missing,” Sheriff’s Office officials said.

Deputies located the woman, who was found wearing only a T-shirt. She told them she believed her two children are missing and she believes they are in or near water.

Authorities are searching a large area and are using airplanes from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol as well as a Konawa Fire Department member’s airplane to search from the sky.

The children’s mother and father are with law enforcement personnel.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Seminole Nation Lighthorse Police, District 22 Task Force, The Konawa Police Department and the Konawa Fire Department are helping Seminole County in their effort to locate the children.

Please immediately call 911 if you know of the children’s whereabouts or see the 2006 gray Ford Escape authorities are attempting to find.