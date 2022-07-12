Lebron Earl Samuels was arrested after a manhunt.

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Seminole County deputies and U.S. Marshals captured a suspect at the end of a manhunt Tuesday evening.

Authorities arrested 39-year-old Lebron Earl Samuels Jr., aka Brownie, Lil Brownie, who allegedly ran from U.S. Marshals.

The manhunt was conducted north of Seminole, near 353 and 354, north of Goodhole Road.

Samuels wrecked and fled on foot. He was found within a group of trees near the scene of the crash, according to Seminole County authorities.

He was wanted on suspicion of federal supervised release violations and drug trafficking out of Pottawatomie County.