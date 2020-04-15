Seminole County man dies in mysterious vehicle crash

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A 21-year-old Sasakwa, Okla., man died at the scene of a crash in Seminole County, but authorities do not yet know when the crash occurred.

Dustin House, 21, was pronounced dead on State Highway 56, approximately 4 miles north of Sasakwa, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol news release.

A 40-year-old male, who was a passenger in the 2008 Dodge Charger that House was driving, was flown to the University of Oklahoma Medical Center in Oklahoma City, where he is being treated for multiple injuries, the news release states.

The crash is believed to have occurred on an unknown day after Saturday, April 11.

“The passenger could not remember how long it had been since the collision had occurred,” the news release states.

The Charger was heading south on Highway 56, went off the road to the right in a left curve, struck several trees, rolled several times and came to a stop on its wheels in a “power line right of way,” according to the news release.

The crash is still under investigation.