SEMINOLE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 55-year-old woman who hasn’t been seen since she walked away from her vehicle yesterday.

Officials say Nancy Davis’ car was found run off a road just south of Seminole yesterday.

Investigators determined she walked away from her vehicle after that, but her whereabouts are still unknown.

The sheriff’s office says they’re worried she sent the night outside in subzero temperatures.

Davis recently suffered a stroke and has other medical issues, according to authorities.

Davis is described as a white woman with green eyes, standing 5’6″ tall, and weighing about 140 lbs.

Officials say she was last seen wearing a bright red poncho.

If you have seen Nancy Davis or know of her whereabouts, contact Seminole County authorities immediately.