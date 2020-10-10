Seminole man killed, Oklahoma City man seriously injured in fiery, head-on collision

OKLAHOMA COUNTY (KFOR) – A Seminole man died in a fiery, head-on vehicle collision in Oklahoma County that also seriously injured an Oklahoma City man early Saturday morning.

Matthew Clyde Harvard, 36, was pronounced dead at the scene from injuries he suffered in a crash on Interstate 40, a mile and a half east of Choctaw Road in Oklahoma City, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol news release.

A 22-year-old Oklahoma City man was transported to the University of Oklahoma Medical Center, where he was admitted in serious condition with arm and leg injuries, according to the news release.

Harvard was driving east on I-40 West when, at approximately 1:23 a.m., he crashed head-on into the vehicle Cutter was driving. Both vehicles caught on fire, the news release states.

The cause of the crash was driving the “wrong way on a one-way lane,” according to the news release.

