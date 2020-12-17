Seminole Nation attempting to tax oil producers in Seminole County, AG Hunter says it’s not legal

SEMINOLE COUNTY (KFOR) – The landmark Supreme Court McGrit decision focuses primarily on criminal jurisdiction, but now it looks like the Seminole Nation is trying to tax oil producers in Seminole County, something Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter says is illegal.

“The law is pretty clear, we think it’s crystal clear in regards to on reservation lands,” Hunter told KFOR. “The limitation on tribes to regulate or tax non-Indians and on non-Indian business activity.”

In a letter sent to oil producers, the Seminole Nation said companies were “required to pay 8%” of what they produce. Hunter says tribes can only do that if the business has a contract with the tribe, or if the business is interfering with the tribal government.

Gov. Kevin Stitt also took to social media to voice his displeasure with the letter.

Indian law attorney and part time tribal court judge, Robert Gifford, says the letter is the Seminole Nation’s way of exercising its sovereignty.

“They would have some argument, but the burden would be on the tribe,” Gifford told KFOR. “It has been found that the Seminole Nation is still intact, it belongs to the tribe, however their ability to tax and their ability to engage in civil litigation will have to go through a lot of review.”

Hunter says the most important thing is that all the tribes and the state work together to find solutions.

“At the end of the day, we are all Oklahomans,” Hunter said. “My commitment to this is we’ve just got to get this worked out. It’s got to be a product of negotiation and compromise and agreement.”

KFOR reached out to the Seminole Nation, but we have not heard back.