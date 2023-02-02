TULSA, Okla. — An Oklahoma Tribe is seeking local talent for a film set to be written by a Oklahoma native Sterlin Harjo.

The Seminole Nation of Oklahoma shared a casting call announcement for it’s upcoming Netflix film on it’s Facebook page.

Photo courtesy: Seminole Nation of Oklahoma Facebook

The film, “Rez Ball” also produced by basketball star Lebron James seeks both male and female Native American actors to play high school basketball players.

To apply, email the following information to rezballcasting@gmail.com:

Name

Height

Phone number

Email address

Location (City and state; reservation or community)

Tribal enrollment or affiliation (optional)

Basketball experience

Recent photos

Your availability from March until June 2023

Applicants must be 18-years-old or older to apply

In the subject line, applicants are asked to write: “First & Last Name – Rez Ball Player.”