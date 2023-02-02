TULSA, Okla. — An Oklahoma Tribe is seeking local talent for a film set to be written by a Oklahoma native Sterlin Harjo.
The Seminole Nation of Oklahoma shared a casting call announcement for it’s upcoming Netflix film on it’s Facebook page.
The film, “Rez Ball” also produced by basketball star Lebron James seeks both male and female Native American actors to play high school basketball players.
To apply, email the following information to rezballcasting@gmail.com:
- Name
- Height
- Phone number
- Email address
- Location (City and state; reservation or community)
- Tribal enrollment or affiliation (optional)
- Basketball experience
- Recent photos
- Your availability from March until June 2023
- Applicants must be 18-years-old or older to apply
In the subject line, applicants are asked to write: “First & Last Name – Rez Ball Player.”