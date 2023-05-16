SEMINOLE, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Seminole are searching for a man who hasn’t been seen in several days.

Officials with the Seminole Nation Lighthorse Police Department say 33-year-old Jacob Washington was last seen on Friday, May 12.

Investigators say Washington was last seen leaving work in Seminole near Sportsman Lake.

He was last seen wearing dark gray cargo shorts and black and red Adidas shoes.

Officials say he may be in his red 2013 Chevy 1500 Z71, with Texas tag “NTL2425.”

The truck has chrome bed rails and door handles. It may also have tools in the bed of the truck.

If you have seen Washington, call the Seminole Nation Lighthorse Police at (405) 652-7358.