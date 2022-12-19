SEMINOLE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Seminole Fire Department says Officer Anthony Louie has once again rushed to the aid of someone inside a burning home, just two years after suffering burns while saving his own children from a fire at their home.

Louie, of the Seminole Lighthorse Police Department, was one of the first to arrive on the scene of a house fire between Maud and Seminole over the weekend – arriving before either towns’ fire crews.

Officials say when he was told someone was still in the house, he immediately kicked in the front door to locate the person.

Louie was able to pull the person out of the house to the safety of the front yard.

Unfortunately, the victim died of the injuries from the house fire.

“Though we wish the outcome would have been different we wanted to say thank you to Officer Louie for his effort in this tragic event,” said the Seminole Police Department.

Just two years ago, Louie was hospitalized for smoke inhalation and burns to his face, arms and legs after saving his sleeping children from their own burning home while he was on-duty.

“Regardless if I wear this badge or not, I am still a dad,” Louie said at the time. “I would do it all over again, all over again. I would risk my life to make sure they are good.”

It seems he has done it all over again, but this time for someone in the community he serves.

The victim and cause of the fire have not yet be identified.