Seminole officer recovering after suffering burns rescuing family from burning home

SEMINOLE, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma police officer is recovering after rescuing his family from a burning building.

According to the Seminole Fraternal Order of Police, Officer Anthony Louie was injured on Friday when he responded to a house fire.

As it turns out, the fire was at his home.

Officer Louie rushed through the flame engulfed porch and ran inside the home to rescue his family.

Authorities say Louie’s family was not physically injured. However, Louie suffered serious burns and smoke inhalation injuries.

Officials say they have been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support for the family, so they have set up an account for donations at Tinker Federal Credit Union under Seminole FOP #138.

Also, you can donate to the family at the Seminole Police Department.

