Seminole PD cancels Silver Alert for missing 60-year-old stroke survivor

SEMINOLE, Okla. (KFOR) – The Seminole Police Department has canceled a Silver Alert for a missing 60-year-old woman who recently had a stroke.

Vivian Hinds was last seen Saturday afternoon near the 900 block of Harding in Seminole.

Hinds is described as a white woman with purple-tinted glasses and a scar on her neck but her clothing is unknown.

Officials say Hinds still has complications from her stroke as well as COPD.

She is driving a White 2017 Jeep Wrangler with Oklahoma license plate DLC721.

If you see Hinds or have any information on her whereabouts, contact Seminole Police immediately.