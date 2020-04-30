Seminole police chief resigns from position

SEMINOLE, Okla. (KFOR) – After coming under fire following several complaints with the Seminole City Manager’s Office, officials say the police chief has resigned.

Two months ago, citizens and fellow police officers began making complaints about Seminole Police Chief David Hanson’s behavior.

“The police chief with the Seminole Police Department calls me names,” Todd Holliday told KFOR in March. “Very derogatory, very slanderous names that no one should ever call anyone.”

Officers within the Seminole Police Department also spoke out about the alleged treatment.

“We get called fat, we’re too fat. ‘You’re too fat’ to do this,”said Lt. Michael Burnett. “I’ve seen him do that to our secretary as well, the female secretary that works there. I’ve seen him throw papers at her and just treat her terrible.”

KFOR did hear from of supporter of Hanson, who said he has always helped her family and is not the type to maliciously harass anyone.

Police Chief David Hanson’s sent his statement directly to KFOR:

“These allegations are completely shocking to me. Justin and Todd Holliday have been close friends of my family. They have been guests in our home, we’ve been to dinner together with our spouses, and socialized on many other occasions. They both know I am not homophobic. We exchanged cordial, off-color texts. They texted wild gay comments and made fun of me being Jewish. I responded with off-color jokes. Not one time did I ever detect that any remark made was unwelcome or offensive. There were certainly no feelings of hostility. I didn’t find the anti-Semitic remarks offensive and took them in jest. I welcome the opportunity to provide our text conversations to the public when the time is appropriate so they can judge for themselves. If I would have known the Holliday’s felt this way I would have corrected the issue immediately, rather than them going to the press and causing embarrassment to my family and the community. If I have offended them or the LBGTQ community in any way, I most sincerely apologize. This is one of those life-learning lessons that come at great cost and I have certainly been humbled by this experience.” Seminole Police Chief David Hanson

City officials told KFOR that they were aware of the complaints filed, adding that there would be an outside investigation.

On Wednesday, city leaders announced that Hanson resigned from his position.