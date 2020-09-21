Seminole police investigating string of burglaries

SEMINOLE, Okla. (KFOR) – Investigators in Seminole say they hope new surveillance footage can lead them to a suspect behind a rash of burglaries.

Over the past several days, officers with the Seminole Police Department have been called to several burglaries in the downtown area.

Now, authorities say they have surveillance footage of someone they would like to identify.

If you have any information on the case, call Seminole police at (405) 382-3434.

