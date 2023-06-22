SEMINOLE, Okla. (KFOR) – A Seminole Police officer has been fired after backing into another driver while allegedly under the influence. Although they are only minor damages, the victim tells News 4 he’s shocked an officer of the law is suspected of driving drunk.

“All of a sudden this d*** thing comes back, in a little bit more speed than I’d been comfortable, with and then boom!” said Robert Campbell to officers on body camera footage.

Early Wednesday morning, Campbell’s car was hit by another car rolling backwards at the Casey’s gas station in Seminole.

“My car is my baby,” said Campbell.

Campbell immediately called Seminole police. After they arrived, an officer tapped on the vehicle in question. The man who answered is one of their own, David Young.

Officer: “Partner?”

Young: “Yeah?”

Officer: “How are you?”

Young: “I’m fine.”

Officer: “Oh, what in the f***?”

Police said Young was slurring his speech and had bloodshot eyes.

“On a scale from 0-10?” asked the arresting officer.

“Zero” said Young.

However, the alleged empty bottles and cans in Young’s car told a different story.

“This is my first time ever arresting a fellow… yeah,” the arresting officer told another officer on the body cam footage.

Young denied a field sobriety test.

David Young. Image courtesy Seminole Police Department.

Hours after he was arrested, the Seminole Police Chief said Young was fired. He had been on the job for less than a year.

“His actions that night put a black eye on the profession of being a police officer as well as the city,” said Chief Jon Withers.

Robert agrees and is stunned by what happened that night.

“Certain cops give certain cops a bad name,” said Campbell.

Thankfully, Campbell was able to make a quick fix to his car.

“I could only turn my wheel, like, literally from straight like this much before,” Luckily, I had a scissor lift jack in the back.”

News 4 called a few number believed to belong to Young, but we did not get a response back.