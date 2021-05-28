Seminole Public School removes mask mandate

FILE – In this Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020 file photo, parents wait with children on the schoolyard for the start of their first day at a school in Gelsenkirchen, Germany. Just in time for back-to-school for millions of kids, the World Health Organization on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 has issued guidance about mask-wearing by children, suggesting in particular that those aged 6 to 11 should wear them too in some cases to help fight the spread of the coronavirus. The WHO recommendations follow upon the widespread belief that children aged under 12 are not considered as likely to propagate the virus as much as adults. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)

SEMINOLE, Okla. (KFOR) – The Seminole Public School District says it will no longer require masks, on a trial basis, beginning with the upcoming Summer Sessions.

Starting with the Camp I Can for PK-8th Grades and Credit Recovery Classes for 9th – 12th Grades, Seminole schools will recommend students wear masks, but it will no longer be required.

Officials say they plan to seek input from parents, staff and community members during the trial period, and will review the policy on an updated basis at the June, July, and August school board meetings.

“Any student or employee who wants to wear a mask will be respected in that decision, and any student or staff who needs precautionary accommodations for personnel protection will be respected with as much PPE as is reasonable and possible,” said school officials.

The district administration says it plans to continue to follow CDC and local Health Department guidance in terms of sanitizing, monitoring and following the guidance regarding COVID-19.

“Our goal in lessening the restrictions on the Mask Policy is to have a Mask Recommendation and not a Mask Mandate when we open school in the fall and continuing with that Mask Recommendation (Not Mandated) throughout the 2021-2022 school year. In order to do so moving forward will be pending continued low numbers of positive cases, and reaching more and more staff and students with vaccinations,” Dr. Bob Gragg, Superintendent of Seminole Public Schools, said.