Seminole woman dies following motorcycle crash in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A Seminole, Okla., woman died in an Oklahoma City hospital following a motorcycle crash on Friday night.

Britanie L. Hobgood, 32, died at the University of Oklahoma Medical Center from head, leg and internal and external torso injuries, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol news release.

Hobgood was riding a 2020 Suzuki motorcycle west on Interstate 44, just west of Martin Luther King Boulevard, when at approximately 7:15 p.m. she swerved to the left and struck a cable barrier, according to the news release.

What caused Hobgood to swerve left is under investigation.

