Seminole woman dies following motorcycle crash in Oklahoma City

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Photo goes with story

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A Seminole, Okla., woman died in an Oklahoma City hospital following a motorcycle crash on Friday night.

Britanie L. Hobgood, 32, died at the University of Oklahoma Medical Center from head, leg and internal and external torso injuries, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol news release.

Hobgood was riding a 2020 Suzuki motorcycle west on Interstate 44, just west of Martin Luther King Boulevard, when at approximately 7:15 p.m. she swerved to the left and struck a cable barrier, according to the news release.

What caused Hobgood to swerve left is under investigation.

LATEST STORIES

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter