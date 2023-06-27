SEMINOLE, Okla. (KFOR) – The storms that rolled through Oklahoma over Father’s Day weekend are still taking a toll on one family as they say OG&E cut down trees, but left their yard a mess and now refuses to clean it up.

Shirley Campbell has lived in her home since 1996. She says it’s been in her family for decades.

Campbell told KFOR that OG&E crews are supposed to work in the electrical easement periodically to prevent tree limbs from swallowing up power lines.

“They have not been out here since 2003 to trim and line them trees. They waited until this time to do it,” said Campbell.

With the storm that rolled through Seminole two weekends ago, the power was knocked out which resulted in her going without electricity for hours.

“During storm restoration, our crews clear tree limbs interfering with power lines,” said OG&E Manager of Corporate Communications, Aaron Cooper.

Once the lights came back on, Campbell could see the chaos left in her yard, which was 100 feet wide of tree limbs.

“I can’t get in my garage. We can’t even drive in the driveway at all. It’s just a big mess,” added Campbell.

It’s a mess she said she can’t physically or financially clean up.

“I have arthritis, a heart condition and thyroid conditions. Also, I have high blood pressure and I’m on a CPAP machine and all that health issues. This is too hard for me to get things done. And I don’t even have the money, the means, because I don’t make that much money. I work part time and I draw Social Security check,” said Campbell.

Unfortunately, not cleaning up storm debris is an OG&E policy.

“We understand the customer’s frustration. We regularly and frequently provide customers with information about the debris removal process during a storm restoration event. [We] take the debris from the customer’s yard to the curb but do not remove the debris. The disposal of storm debris is the customer’s responsibility,” explained Cooper.

OG&E’s statement may look familiar and that’s because it’s the exact same statement News 4 was provided with last week on a similar family’s story.

Campbell said she has tried calling waste management and the City of Seminole’s Public Works Department, but so far, she has only been told there’s nothing they can do for her.

She’s now worried the City will fine her for not being able to maintain her lawn and for the tree limbs out on her curb.

News 4 called the City of Seminole’s Public Works Department to see if there was anything the City could do or if Campbell would be stuck having to pay a fine.

Seminole City Manager, Steven Saxon called News 4 back shortly after to say the City doesn’t typically clean up after OG&E.

“But we have a fleet of great citizens who would help,” said Saxon.

He added he would have the City staff give Campbell a call and see what they could do to help her out.

“I feel happy about it. Really. Honestly, I hope that it gets done,” stated Campbell. “This was my last resort and I even told the City of Seminole this morning before I hung up with them, I said, ‘I’m calling Channel Four and I’m going to contact them.’ And they said, ‘Go ahead.’ I’ve watched Channel Four News all my life. My dad, whenever he was alive, that was his news channel he always watched. And we watched back when our chalkboard weatherman was drawing on the chalkboard. It’s always been my news channel for years. I appreciate Channel Four News.”

We’ll check back in with the City of Seminole to see if Campbell’s mess has been taken care of.

OG&E has storm preparedness information on online.