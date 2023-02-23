SEMINOLE, Okla. (KFOR) – The Seminole Fire Department is asking for the public’s help tracking down a woman who was caught on camera intentionally starting a fire inside a man’s carport.

“We need to catch them because they don’t know what they’ll do next,” said Gloria Magruder, who lives nearby. “It could get worse.”

The incident happened at a home in the 500 Block of Second Street in Seminole just after 9 a.m.

“The homeowners already had the fire out [when the crew got there],” said Scott Childers, the Assistant Chief for the Seminole Fire Department. “The crew that was on scene was investigating it and noticed it looked suspicious.”

Once the investigators saw the homeowner’s security video, their suspicions were confirmed.

“The lady appears to be throwing something inside and catching the motorcycles on fire,” said Childers.

In the video, you can see the woman wearing a purple hoodie and sweatpants and black boots.

The homeowner told investigators he didn’t recognize the woman and neighbors say they’re not sure who would do this either.

“He’s a really nice guy,” said Magruder. “I can’t imagine why anybody would want to hurt him like that.”

Investigators are asking anyone with information to come forward.

“If she were to throw it in their house, especially if they were asleep at night, they might not have made it out. This was just a shed and nobody was hurt,” said Childers. “So, you need to come forward if you recognize her.”

Childers says you can contact either the Seminole Fire Department at (405) 382-1314 or the Seminole Police Department at (405) 382-3434.