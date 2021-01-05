Sen. Inhofe will not object electoral college vote

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFOR) – Oklahoma U.S. Senator Jim Inhofe says he will not object to the Electoral College’s votes to confirm President-elect Joe Biden Wednesday.

In a statement on his website ahead of Wednesday’s Joint Session of Congress, Inhofe (R-Okla.) said, “To challenge a state’s certification, given how specific the Constitution is, would be a violation of my oath of office—that is not something I am willing to do and is not something Oklahomans would want me to do.”

"On Sunday, I was sworn in for my fifth full term in the United States Senate. While being sworn, I took an oath to 'support and defend' the Constitution and to 'bear true faith and allegiance to the same.' It is an oath I take very seriously, and in my 34 years in federal office, I have not and will not violate my oath. My job on Wednesday is clear, and there are only two things I am permitted to do under the Constitution: ensure the electors are properly certified and count the electoral votes, even when I disagree with the outcome. To challenge a state's certification, given how specific the Constitution is, would be a violation of my oath of office—that is not something I am willing to do and is not something Oklahomans would want me to do. I hear the frustration and anger from so many of my constituents – and believe me when I say that no one was more disappointed in the outcome of the presidential election on November 3 than me. I wanted President Trump to win. I supported him every step of the way – highlighting regularly all he has accomplished in the past four years and authoring the Trump Top 10 card. I understand so many have uncertainty and are questioning of the integrity of our elections. We have a lot of work to do to restore all Americans' confidence that our elections are held freely and fairly, with every legal vote counted—and are starting that work now." U.S. Senator Jim Inhofe

Over the weekend, Oklahoma Republican U.S. Senator James Lankford said he will oppose this Wednesday’s electoral college vote.

Sen. Lankford has joined a group of Senators calling for a 10-day audit into allegations.

Lankford’s fight is being joined in the House by Markwayne Mullin.

The U.S Representative from Oklahoma District 2 says he plans to challenge the electoral college results based on claims that state courts in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Georgia and Michigan went against state laws by allowing some votes to be cast at all.

Republican Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt also chimed in by writing an article with the Bulwark. In the article, Holt wrote in part that “President Donald Trump did not win the 2020 election. It wasn’t even particularly close.” Adding that “the senators did not present evidence of any widespread fraud, they merely cited “allegations” that are “widespread,” and then offered polling numbers as evidence of voter distrust.”