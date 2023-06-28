OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma Senator James Lankford is going to battle against the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) after it pulled back the states Title X grant money due to Oklahoma’s stance on abortion. He spoke with the head of Health and Human Services and KFOR got an exclusive look into their call.

Senator Lankford said the $4.5 million in funding was revoked after Oklahoma State Department of Health said it wouldn’t spend any of it on abortion counseling or services. He said this comes after the Biden Administration put a new restriction on Title X that every county health department has to provide a hotline and resources for woman looking to get an abortion.

“Our state clearly said, no, we’re not going to promote abortion… That’s a bully tactic to try to push our state to actually increase abortions in the state,” said Senator James Lankford.

Oklahoma’s decision is now costing the state millions of dollars in reproductive health funds.

Back in May, the federal government suspended a $4.5 million Title X grant for Oklahoma. The funding, which can’t be used for abortion, does require clients be provided information about pregnancy termination as well as other services like prenatal care, delivery and adoption.

“This is very vital to women’s health. And we need all of the resources that we can bring to it,” said Dr. Dana Stone, Lakeside Doctors.

Title X funding provides birth control, fertility services, treatment for sexually transmitted infections, breast cancer screenings and more to local health departments.

Those services are now in jeopardy.

“So now we’re in this standing moment where the administration is literally looking to be able to take five and a half million dollars away from our state for cervical cancer, breast cancer screenings for HIV testing and for contraceptives of low-income women. So, I don’t understand why they consider that a punishment to our state… That’s just over the line,” said Lankford.

Senator Lankford said even after the call with the head of Health and Human Services, the fight continues, and he will continue to follow up with leadership.

“We’re actually exchanging documents even this week and next week to say, okay, here’s what I’ve got. They’re sending me saying things. Here’s why we made the decision. We’re actually sending back what the statute says. They’re in violation of the law. So, we’re going to continue to be able to address this,” said Lankford.

Senator Lankford said the state plans to take legal action against the federal government if Oklahoma doesn’t receive the grant.

‘Show me the statute where it actually requires my state to be able to promote abortion or they don’t get Title X funds… This is not a new law that I’m fighting against. This is an interpretation of their actually violation of the law,” said Lankford.

Despite the state’s stance on abortion, pro-choice advocate Dr. Dana Stone argues women are the ones caught in the middle.

“I think women need to be able to make their own health care decisions, between them, their doctor, their family, their whoever else they want to bring in there. I don’t think that’s a great place for government to insert themselves,” said Dr. Stone.

Dr. Stone also said this funding is crucial for Oklahomans and her patients.

“Oklahomans are among the unhealthiest when you look at the data for the country, we are not a healthy state. So, we need to do everything we can to improve Oklahomans’ health,” said Dr. Stone.

A spokesperson with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services told KFOR quote, “Last month, HHS notified Oklahoma State Department of Health that they were out of compliance with federal Title X regulatory requirements. They were given an opportunity to come into compliance, but did not. Because the Oklahoma State Department of Health’s policy for providing nondirective options counseling and referral is not in compliance with the Title X regulatory requirements, HHS is terminating Oklahoma’s Title X family planning award. The Title X program is working to ensure that services are continued in the area by working with other potential grantees.”