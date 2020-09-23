Sen. Lankford discusses supporting Trump’s nomination for Supreme Court during election year

WASHINGTON (KFOR) – U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died Friday from pancreatic cancer after 27 years on the highest court in the land.

She was 87-years-old.

In Oklahoma, flags are at half-staff in honor of the justice.

The U.S. Supreme Court in Washington is left with a void to fill after Ginsburg’s death. President Donald Trump says he expects to announce his pick for the Supreme Court on Saturday.

He has already announced that he plans to nominate a woman to fill the spot.

“I think that’s terrific. I don’t have any issue with that. Ruth Bader Ginsburg was the second woman to ever serve on the Supreme Court. Sandra Day O’Connor was the first person ever to serve as a woman on the Supreme Court where she was nominated by President Reagan. It is amazing to me how long it took in our nation’s history that it wasn’t until President Reagan that a woman was ever nominated to be on the Supreme Court. Ruth Bader Ginsburg, when she was graduating from law school, top of her class from an Ivy League school, she couldn’t get a job in New York City as a lawyer because no law firm would hire a woman in New York City. She went from that position of being blocked out, not being hired for a law firm, to being top of her profession at the Supreme Court. And that is shattering the glass ceiling for a lot of ladies behind her. That’s a positive thing to continue to see. I think everyone should be treated fairly and equally,” said Sen. James Lankford.

Many members of the Republican-led U.S. Senate have said they will move forward to confirm Trump’s pick for the court, even though they refused to confirm President Obama’s pick of Merrick Garland during his last year of presidency.

Sen. James Lankford spoke out against Garland’s confirmation in March of 2016, saying that the seat should not be filling during an election year.

“No, we’re not gonna try and move on someone in an election year. This has been the same thing that we’ve done throughout decades of history in the Senate. That we don’t put people on the Supreme Court during the final year of an administration,” Sen. Lankford said in 2016.

However, Lankford has now said he will support Trump’s nominee.

“Interestingly enough, it’s exactly the same spot. I know people look at it and go, ‘It looks entirely different.’ But when the president is in one party and the Senate was of another party in an election year, throughout history all the way back to 1888, that’s what happened. When they’re of the same party for the president and the Senate during an election year, it moved forward. This is the exact same position that Joe Biden had in 1992 with George Bush. He announced to George Bush publicly at that time, here’s the position, here’s where the Senate is going to be, we’re of a different party. It’s an election year, we’re not going to move forward. If it was the same party, we would. So it really has not changed on that. I know what it sounds like and looks like on it back and forth, but it was the exact same spot that Joe Biden was in in 1992 when he was leading the judiciary where I am and where I will continue to be. Now the president, as President Obama did, nominated someone. President Trump will nominate someone. We don’t know who that will be at this point and we’ll have to go through the process to be able to see how long the nomination process will take and if the Senate will confirm because we have to know who the person is still,” Lankford told KFOR.

