Sen. Lankford, Gov. Stitt to host virtual town hall

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Senator James Lankford and Governor Kevin Stitt will host a town hall together this week amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The town hall will focus on state and federal resources available to Oklahomans during the pandemic.

Lankford will also provide an update on additional funding for the Paycheck Protection Program, which was created from passage of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic (CARES) Act in March.

The town hall is set for Thursday, April 23 at 7:30 p.m.

You will be able to watch it here.