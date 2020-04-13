Sen. Lankford hosting telephone town hall regarding CARES Act

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A United States senator from Oklahoma will host a telephone town hall to answer questions about the implementation of the CARES Act.

At 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 14, Sen. James Lankford will host a telephone town hall with Robin Roberson, executive director for the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission.

Organizers say they will answer questions from Oklahomans on the ongoing efforts to fight the coronavirus and the continued implementation of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.

Participants will be randomly selected for each call.

Oklahomans who wish to participate can sign up here.

Sen. Lankford also released information on his website regarding direct access payments, unemployment insurance, Employee Retention Tax Credit, Paycheck Protection Program and the Economic Distaster Loan program.