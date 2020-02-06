Sen. Lankford speaks out against anti-Semitic hate at US Holocaust Memorial Museum

WASHINGTON (KFOR) – A United States senator from Oklahoma says he is working to combat anti-Semitic hate across the country.

On Wednesday, U.S. Sen. James Lankford and Sen. Jacky Rosen spoke at the US Holocaust Memorial Museum in commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp.

“The Holocaust Museum in Washington, DC, is a somber but powerful testament to the millions of lives lost in the Holocaust and our resolve to never forget the consequences of hate and apathy,” said Lankford. “During this important week of prayer and unity in our nation’s capital that will culminate in the National Prayer Breakfast, I am proud to join Senator Rosen to continue to highlight the need for people everywhere to stand against anti-Semitism and pray for peace for our nation and world.”

Auschwitz opened in 1940 and was the largest Nazi concentration and death camp. Initially, the camp, located in Poland, served as a detention center for political prisoners. However, it evolved into a place where Jewish people and other “enemies” to the Nazi regime were killed or used for slave labor.

During World War II, more than 1 million people lost their lives at Auschwitz. Officials say that people who were considered unfit to work including young children, the elderly, pregnant women, and the sick were immediately sent to the gas chamber.

People who were marked unfit for work were never officially registered as Auschwitz inmates, so it is nearly impossible to know the true number of lives lost at the camp.

“We must be the ones to ensure that the term ‘never again’ means never again for anyone,” said Rosen. “That’s why last year, Senator James Lankford and I launched the first-ever Senate Bipartisan Task Force for Combating Anti-Semitism. Together, with over 30 fellow senators, from both sides of the aisle, we’re taking on one of the most disturbing trends of our time.”

In January, Lankford and Rosen introduced a bipartisan resolution that marked the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz by Allied Forces during World War II.