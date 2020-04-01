1  of  2
Sen. Lankford to answer Oklahomans’ questions about COVID-19, CARE Act

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A United States senator from Oklahoma announced that he will be hosting a telephone town hall to answer questions about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Sen. James Lankford announced that he will host a telephone town hall on Thursday, April 2 to discuss and answer questions from Oklahomans on the ongoing efforts to fight COVID-19.

He says he will also answer questions about the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act.

Participants will be randomly selected for each call.

If you wish to participate, you can sign up here.

