OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Many Oklahoma lawmakers remain concerned with border security.

U.S. Senator James Lankford visited the border in the Rio Grande Valley area of Texas.

Lankford said he was at the border to assess progress on finishing the wall that began being built during former President Donald Trump’s administration.

The senator also said he was checking what’s being done to reinstate the “remain in Mexico” policy ordered by federal courts.

Sen. James Lankford

He said he is highly concerned over the estimated 170,000 people illegally crossing the border each month.

“The Biden Administration is announcing, ‘Yes we are closing the gaps,’ but when you get there its very obvious they are not closing the gaps,” Lankford said. “They are trying to have the appearance of trying to close the gaps, and it’s very frustrating to law enforcement officials that are there, and we see it in the numbers. We have record numbers of people who are illegally crossing the border.”

Lankford spoke to reporters Saturday at the airport in Oklahoma City after returning from Texas.

The U.S. government failing to get the fingerprints of kids under 14 is allowing children to be used multiple times by cartels to get members across the border illegally, Lankford said.