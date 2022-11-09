OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Senator Blake Stephens is advocating for Daylight Saving Time (DST) to be Oklahoma’s official year-round time.

Earlier this year, the Sunshine Protection Act was unanimously passed by the U.S. Senate and is awaiting consideration by the U.S. House of Representatives, followed by the president.

According to a news release, if the act is approved, DST could potentially become permanent across the U.S. Other states already have legislation in place to be enacted upon the passage of the act.

“Our time ‘fell back’ this past weekend and the negative effects are already apparent,” Stephens said. “There is less time for farmers and ranchers to work in the daylight, less time for outdoor sporting events, school activities, business operations and a multitude of other things. We can have a safer, healthier and more productive state without the time change, and that is why I will continue to push for Oklahoma to do away with DST.”

The release says that numerous studies have shown time changes have a connection to poor health and mental health effects

Stephens previously filed Senate Bill 843, but the measure did not advance. Stephens said he plans to refile his legislation ahead of the 2023 session, which meets Feb. 6.