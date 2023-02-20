OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – With 46 ‘Ayes’ and 0 ‘Nays’, the Oklahoma State Senate has approved a bill to help child abuse victims obtain protective orders against their abusers.

Under the provisions of Senate Bill 291, victims of child abuse would be added to the categories for which a victim protective order (VPO) could be obtained, although an adult would have to file for the order on behalf of the minor.

“While adults can certainly file for a VPO to keep their abuser from harassing them, there’s no authorization in our current law allowing child abuse victims to seek such an order, even though they can be harassed or stalked as well. It happens, and it can further victimize a child,” Murdock said. “My legislation would extend that protection to children and teens.”

If approved, the new law would take effect on Nov. 1, 2023.

SB 291 now moves to the House of Representatives for further consideration.