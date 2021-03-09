Senate approves ‘Oklahoma Citizens’ Protection Act’

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A bill that works to strengthen penalties for those who commit crimes during riots has passed the Oklahoma Senate.

Sen. Darrell Weaver wrote Senate Bill 806, which creates the Oklahoma Citizens’ Protection Act.

The measure strengthens penalties for crimes, and details penalties for those who refuse orders to disperse and for those who block or obstruct traffic on public highways and streets.

“Peaceful protest is a right under our Constitution, but this bill is about violent riots that put life and property at risk,” Weaver said. “SB 806 takes a reasonable approach by clarifying and strengthening specific penalties and emphasizing community service and restitution for damaged or destroyed property.”

Weaver says those found guilty would be required to pay for the damages and perform community service.

“My bill would make community service and restitution mandatory, instead of optional,” Weaver said. “I believe this legislation is a common sense approach aimed at holding those who commit crimes during riots more accountable.”

The measure was approved by the Senate, and now heads to the Oklahoma House of Representatives.