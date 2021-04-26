Senate Democrats file formal complaint against Sen. Nathan Dahm following lewd joke, sexual suggestions regarding Vice President Kamala Harris during interview

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – On Monday, Senate Democratic leaders filed a formal complaint against Senator Nathan Dahm after making comments in an interview about Vice President Kamala Harris, which have been described as offensive and misogynistic.

Senate Democratic Leader Kay Floyd, D-Oklahoma City, and Senate Democratic Caucus Chair Kevin Matthews, D-Tulsa, filed a formal complaint with Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Treat regarding violations of Senate Rules by Senator Nathan Dahm.

“Last week, a sitting Oklahoma Senator, Nathan Dahm, publicly exhibited behavior which we believe violates RULE 5: CONDUCT AND ETHICAL STANDARDS, Rule 5-1 Legislative Conduct, as found in the Senate Rules and Joint Rules of the Fifty-Eighth Legislature of Oklahoma, 2021-2022. Therefore, per RULE 5: CONDUCT AND ETHICAL STANDARDS, Rule 5-5.L Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards, we are filing this formal complaint.”

Republican Sen. Nathan Dahm made the comments in an interview with KFOR’s sister station, KTUL in Tulsa, as he was talking about a bill he filed regarding paper straws.

“You can’t use a paper straw for a milkshake but maybe Kamala Harris could because of her vast experience,” Sen. Dahm is heard saying in the recording.

He stood by the lewd sex joke, as well as implications Harris had slept her way through the political ranks in an interview with KFOR April 23.

“Her way in getting to some of her early positions and where she is now, how she was selected and chosen,” Dahm told KFOR.

“It’s clear that we’re not going to get through to this one senator,” said House Minority Leader Emily Virgin. “It is, though, important for the rest of us to speak out about his despicable behavior and let people know that this is not the attitude or the feeling of the vast majority of people at the State Capitol.”

Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat also condemned the comments last week, issuing the following statement:

“I am disappointed in Nathan Dahm’s comments about the vice president of the United States. His comments were misogynistic, disrespectful, immature, and undermine the good work of the staff and other members of the Oklahoma Senate. As the leader of the Senate, I hold senators to a high standard of conduct and decorum, and Senator Dahm completely failed to live up to that standard.” SENATE PRO TEM GREG TREAT

Pro Tem Treat would not comment on whether there would be disciplinary action taken against Dahm.