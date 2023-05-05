OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A new mechanism for funding Oklahoma schools is causing an unlikely alliance between Senate Republicans and Democrats because they consider it to be unfair for urban and suburban students.

The Oklahoma Student Fund is a plan to spend $300 million outside the funding formula.

It would provide districts with money for them to use on resources they deem necessary.

Each district would be capped at $2 million, regardless of size.

That factor presents an issue for Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat.

“For rural members, urban members and suburban members we’re worried about the policy,” said Treat.

Without using the state aid formula, the spending would disproportionately benefit rural districts with less students.

“The Oklahoma Student Fund says OK we’re going to treat you different based on your zip code,” said the Pro Tem.

Senate Democrats are siding with Treat and agree the new Oklahoma Student Fund is unfair.

“This proposal feels like horse trading when you think about how disproportionately those resources will go towards rural communities,” said Sen. Carri Hicks, D-OKC.

Senator Hicks provided illustrations this week showing just how much is going to students in a rural town like Woodward compared to OKC and Tulsa.

Proposed Student Fund.

Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, said private school tax credits do not favor rural students.

Offering rural schools something extra is how House Republicans are selling the education plan back home.

“Rural members are asking for – and quite honestly – urban members in the House are asking for, to make part of, the package what rural Oklahoma needs which is additional resources for their public schools,” said McCall.