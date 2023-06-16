OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Senate education leaders are calling out the University of Oklahoma after the recently approved 3% tuition increase.

According to officials, the University of Oklahoma Board of Regents approved the 3% tuition hike, making this the third tuition raise in three consecutive years. In 2021, regents approved a 2.75% hike and another 3% increase in tuition in 2022 for out of state students.

Senate leaders say the tuition hikes continue despite the additional money allocated to higher education. Including 2023, higher education received more than $1 billion, which is the biggest increase in recent history, according to officials.

Senate education chairman Adam Pugh, R-Edmond, Sen. Kristen Thompson, R-Edmond, and Sen. Ally Seifried, R-Claremore, have responded to OU’s tuition increase.

“The higher education system just received the largest increase in appropriations in recent history,” Pugh said. “For any university to turn around and immediately raise tuition on students is absurd. At a time when young adults are considering the value proposition of a degreed program, saddling students and families with more debt increases the likelihood of students seeking alternative pathways for their career. Last year with SB 363, I called for a freeze on tuition and fees for public colleges and universities in Oklahoma. Sadly, that bill stalled. I hope students and parents who are shouldering this burden will call their senators and representatives to begin the conversation surrounding these continuous tuition increases by the universities. At a time when Oklahoma businesses need a skilled and educated workforce more than ever, we should be doing everything in our power to lower the cost of educational attainment, not raise it.” Senate education chairman Adam Pugh, R-Edmond

LOCAL NEWS: Oklahoma State University’s tuition, mandatory fees remain flat for FY 2024 “I was extremely frustrated to see this rate increase less than a month after the Legislature gave higher education a 14.9% increase in its budget,” Thompson said. “I am a proud graduate of the University of Oklahoma. I support The University in a variety of ways, and I believe in the value of an education from this institution. However, continuing to raise tuition year after year is unsustainable and an impediment to increasing Oklahoma’s workforce, especially in critical occupations. As a business owner, if I raise the prices of the services I provide, our customers will look for a more cost effective alternative and go elsewhere. To keep our clientele base strong, we find ways to ensure our services are affordable. I strongly suggest the University of Oklahoma find creative ways to save money over burdening future generations of Oklahomans with more debt.” Sen. Kristen Thompson, R-Edmond

“Higher education received over $1 billion in this year’s budget,” Seifried said. “If the University of Oklahoma wants to stay competitive and is serious about keeping students in their classrooms, they need to figure out a way to make it more affordable. Increasing tuition three years in a row will not only increase debt for students but dissuade future students from obtaining a higher ed degree at a time when we are experiencing a workforce shortage.” Ally Seifried, R-Claremore