OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Senate has failed to override a veto dealing with a tribal compact on tobacco taxes after coming up just one vote short.

It is part of the Legislature’s special session to finish up budget-related issues.

After not getting the 32 votes to meet the two-thirds requirement, Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat said he knew of four senators that would have voted “yes” that could not make Monday’s session.

He said the vote will be taken up again at a later date.

Senators also passed a resolution to allow special session to extend into July.

As for the senators that voted “no,” their concerns rested on the Senate’s authority to pass a tribal compact extension.

“In paragraph C it says the governor is authorized to negotiate. We are violating existing statute in the manner we are doing this,” said Sen. Nathan Dahm, R-Broken Arrow.

Treat said the bill only extends an existing compact, and because the compact deals with nearly $60 million in tax revenue, it is considered a budget issue.

Governor Kevin Stitt was critical of this bill since it was passed overwhelmingly

He wants an entirely new tribal deal.

Governor Stitt’s concern with the current compact is the language over “Indian land.”

After the McGirt decision, he said Tribes could extend the definition to include “42 percent” of the state.

“First thing I would do is go purchase, go make an offer and buy On Cue,” said Stitt, urging lawmakers to vote no on a veto override in a press conference on Friday. “As soon as I close that transaction, if I was the tribes, then potentially they’re going to make the argument that that’s part of the compact.”

On Monday, Pro Tem Greg Treat dismissed that argument.

“The compact says, nothing in this compact shall redefine what territory the tribes have the state have,” said Treat.

Whether the veto override happened or not, the conversation over “Indian land,” and the compacts will remain.

The current extension proposed by the House and Senate will keep the compact until the end of 2024.

If the compact were to be ignored and never signed, Treat said the Tribes are not obligated to share the tax revenue with the state of Oklahoma.