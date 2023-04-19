OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Senate has voted to override Governor Kevin Stitt’s veto of Senate Bill 1130.

Gov. Stitt vetoed SB 1130 on Monday, a bill that would keep the Oklahoma Health Care Authority (OHCA) from using $600 million of unused pandemic funding for this fiscal year.

On Wednesday morning, the Senate chose to override that veto.

Stitt commented on how he was worried the Health Care Authority was facing consequences for “its fiscal conservatism and wise stewardship of taxpayer dollars.”

He also noted the funds should go to finance strategic health care initiatives, not to cover the agency’s budget.

Because of the initial veto, the OHCA was getting ready to remove more than 300,000 Oklahomans who were added to Medicaid during the COVID-19 pandemic, but who no longer qualify for the program.

Senator Roger Thompson, R-Okemah, was the only person to speak regarding the bill. The Senate voted 45-2 to override the veto.

Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma, responded to the veto override Wednesday afternoon.

“The Governor’s veto message about the bill was offensively inaccurate,” Pro Tem Treat said. “The measure passed overwhelmingly in both the House and Senate. The list of projects that the Oklahoma Health Care Authority wants to appropriate these monies to is worthy of legislative consideration.”