OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma Senator wants to allow for more action to be taken against violators of victim protective orders.

Sen. Darrell Weaver, R-Moore, filed Senate Bill 1710 to give courts the authority to require violators of a protective order to use a GPS monitoring device ahead of a trial. For repeat violations, the court could detain the defendant in the county jail without bond until trial.

“Protective orders are critical tools for safeguarding individuals from potential or further harm,” Weaver said. “This bill strengthens our ability to enforce these orders effectively, providing an additional layer of protection for victims who have already been through terrible experiences related to violence or trauma.”

Under SB 1710, the court may also require the defendant to cover the costs and expenses associated with the GPS device and monitoring.

The measure can be considered when the legislative session begins on Feb. 5.