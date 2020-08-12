Senator Inhofe discusses protests & Black Lives Matter movement

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – U.S. Senator Jim Inhofe was in Oklahoma on Tuesday and spoke with KFOR about recent protests in the United States.

Inhofe (R) was at Sundance Airpark in west Oklahoma City when he spoke with KFOR, giving his opinion on recent protests, particularly the protests that became volatile in Portland, Ore.

“We had two of the United States senators from Oregon come down to the Senate floor and talk about how bad our president is cause he’s trying to get law and order in Portland, Ore., and those guys are burning buildings and throwing bombs. They are by definition terrorists,” Inhofe said.

President Donald Trump has come under scrutiny for the deployment of federal troops against protesters.

Two Portland protesters, one a Navy veteran beaten by federal officers and the other a man who was forced into an unmarked van by agents in military fatigues, testified before members of Congress on Aug. 4 about their experiences.

Mark Pettibone said four or five troops wearing military fatigues forced him into an unmarked, dark colored minibus, and, once he was in the van, someone pulled his arms over his head and his beanie over his eyes.

“They didn’t tell me who they were with or why I was being detained,” he said.

Related Content ‘Afraid for my life’: Portland protesters testify before Congress Video

Federal officers were seen on video beating and pepper-spraying Navy veteran Christopher David. That video has been widely shared online.

“Other officers sprayed a chemical irritant into my face from a very short range. Blinded and with a broken hand, I offered the officers a farewell salute,” he recalled.

Acting Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security Ken Cuccinelli spoke during another Congressional hearing, saying federal officers in Portland simply defended themselves and federal property.

The video of David being beaten shows David standing still before one federal officer begins striking him and another pepper-spraying him in the face.

Inhofe also spoke with KFOR about the Black Lives Matter movement.

“They like to talk lives matter as if they didn’t matter. They matter, but no matter how much you say that, you still see the signs up there that say ‘Black Lives Matter.’ Some of the people that are involved in that are the kind of people that are not trying to develop good relations in the community.”

Inhofe told KFOR that there are good people and bad people in every movement, and that he thinks the people protesting in Oklahoma have “pretty good judgement.”

LATEST STORIES