OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Senator Mark Allen and his wife, Nikki, have contributed to the Oklahoma Senate’s art collection.

Sen. Mark Allen and his wife, Nikki, donating “Dragonfly Summer” sculpture. Image courtesy Sen. Mark Allen press release.

According to a press release from Sen. Allen, this is the Senate’s first piece of glass blown artwork. The sculpture was created by Poteau-based glass artist Steve Brewster. The piece is entitled “Dragonfly Summer”.

“Nikki and I originally purchased the piece as part of a fundraiser for Carl Albert State College in Poteau. We were happy to help support the college and the fact that it was created by a Poteau artist was perfect,” Allen said. “I’ve had this piece on display here at the Capitol near my Senate office, and we wanted to continue to share this beautiful glass sculpture with Oklahomans for years to come.”

The donation comes as Sen. Allen, R-Spiro, is beginning his final weeks of service in the Senate due to term limits

“Dragonfly Summer” by Steve Brewster is a reminder of memories of summertime in Oklahoma. The imagery of dragonflies are prominent in the summer near creeks, ponds, lakes and pools. Oklahoma is home to a variety of dragonfly and damselfly species.