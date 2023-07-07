LAWTON, Okla. (KFOR) – Sen. John Michael Montgomery, R-Lawton, has announced his resignation from the Oklahoma Senate, effective Aug. 1, 2023, to accept the role of president and CEO of the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce.

“It has been an honor and truly humbling to have been able to represent at the state Capitol the community that I have grown up in and call home for the last nine years. I am deeply grateful for the trust my constituents have placed in me, for the outpouring of support I have had, and cherish my colleagues I have worked with these many years. I consider it a great blessing to be able to continue to work for my home in a new role as president and CEO of the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce and believe that my resignation from the Oklahoma State Senate, effective August 1, 2023, will be a long term investment in our community.” Sen. John Michael Montomery

Montgomery currently serves as Chair of the Retirement and Insurance Committee and Vice Chair for the Appropriations Subcommittee on Health and Human Services.

Before becoming Senator in 2019, Montgomery served four years in the House from 2015 to 2019.