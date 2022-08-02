EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – StoneCreek of Edmond has many special residents. One senior is Liz Baker as well as her senior cat, 19-year-old Simba.

19-year-old Simba. Image from Alyssa Ross.

Liz Baker and Simba. Image from Alyssa Ross.

Simba assists Baker by helping her welcome and befriend all of the residents who call Stonecreek their home, especially the new ones.

Simba and Baker are Stonecreek’s Resident Ambassadors so every new resident has the opportunity to meet the precious pair. They even encourage new residents to get involved in the Stonecreek community.

Baker has a basket attached to her walker where Simba sits as they make their way through the facility visiting with other residents.

Simba is known as the “Official Cat of Stonecreek” and will be turning 20-years-old in January of 2023.