Senior center manager creates custom-made quilts for Chickasaw veterans

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, many events have had to change.

Organizers at the Chickasaw Nation Senior Center say they decided to show their veterans how much they care in a special way.

During a drive-thru luncheon, more than 30 Chickasaw elder veterans received custom-made quilts.

Summer Roberts, Chickasaw Nation Senior Center manager and quilter, surprised the veterans with individual gifts as they pulled up to receive lunches at the Chickasaw Nation Oklahoma City Senior Center.

Chickasaw elder and veteran Jerry Pershica displays a quilt he received at the Chickasaw Nation Oklahoma City Senior Center Nov. 10.

“Our veterans gave up all kinds of things for our country. With the world right now, with these veterans stuck in their homes, I wanted to make sure they know someone cares and we are thankful they gave their freedoms and made sacrifices,” Roberts said. “It wasn’t for nothing. There are many people out here who are grateful. I want them to know they are loved and cared for.”

Roberts has been able to get to know the veterans personally, which helped her create items made especially for each person.

“With the pandemic I have a lot of elders that are alone. I am a believer. I felt like God laid it on my heart. The only way I was getting 30 quilts done was if he brought a miracle, and he did,” Roberts said.

Summer Roberts, Chickasaw Nation Senior Center manager and quilter, surprised veterans with specially-made quilts as they drove through for a meal at the Chickasaw Nation Oklahoma City Senior Center.

She gave thanks and credit to the Del City Stichin’ Sisters, a quilting guild Roberts belongs to, as well as Chickasaw elder Connie Walk’s quilting group at Piedmont Church.

Roberts hopes the quilts help the veterans bring a piece of normalcy home with them, something to look at and know others care.

