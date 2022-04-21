OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A senior center in Oklahoma City will be converted into a Boys & Girls Club of America.

Woodson Senior Center in Woodson Park, 3401 S. May Ave., is scheduled to discontinue senior services on May 13. It will reopen as a Boys & Girls Club of America on May 23, according to city officials.

The senior classes that were provided at Woodson Park will be available at Pete White Health & Wellness Center or Will Rogers Park Senior Center.

“Woodson Senior Center provided valuable services to our residents, but as we look to provide better access to healthcare, improve fitness and social connections, provide modern and safe facilities, and meet the growing needs of Oklahoma City’s residents, it was clear the current purposes of Woodson Park were not meeting those needs,” said Director of Parks & Recreation Melinda McMillan-Miller. “The Woodson Senior Center is transitioning to support a new Boys & Girls Club. Woodson Park will be part of a multi-phase capital improvement project to construct new athletic facilities to better serve the growing number of Oklahoma City residents.”

The programming change is based on recommendations from a Woodson Park master plan that was released in 2020. Research showed a duplication of senior services in the vicinity. The research also showed a need for more youth services and expanded athletic fields and facilities, city officials said.

City officials encourage seniors who used the Woodson Senior Center to join the Pete White Health & Wellness Center, 4021 S. Walker Ave., two miles away.

Pete White Health & Wellness Center is a 39,000-square-foot senior facility that opened in 2018 and has an indoor pool, exercise room, computers, billiards room, art room with a kiln, a demonstration kitchen, community rooms, fitness equipment, clinic and an indoor walking track, along with a robust calendar of social and recreational activities, city officials said.

“The Oklahoma City Parks & Recreation Department is dedicated to supporting our senior population and ensuring they have access to educational, social, creative and physical activities that encourage personal interactions and community engagement, leading to seniors living a healthy and active lifestyle,” McMillan-Miller said. “The future of Woodson Park’s senior building has not been determined, but it is foreseeable the building could be demolished to make way for additional athletic facilities to serve the community.”