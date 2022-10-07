EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – A senior community in Edmond is celebrating a major accomplishment by a crowd-favorite employee.

Dubraska Smith moved to the United States from Venezuela and has found her home away from home at StoneCreek of Edmond Senior Living.

Organizers say Smith always goes above and beyond her usual duties at the senior living community where she works as a receptionist.

“She is literally the kindest person I think I have ever met,” shares Executive Director Kourtney Hamilton. “She runs/speed walks to answer the door or phone every time!”

Recently, Smith passed her citizenship exam to become an American citizen.

In celebration, StoneCreek of Edmond threw a surprise celebration party for Smith.

“She’s definitely a StoneCreek people favorite among residents, families, and coworkers,” adds Hamilton.