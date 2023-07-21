SHAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) – Susan Boyd says she hasn’t stopped smiling in days.

Her joy is for good reason, she’s back living at the Brookdale Assisted Living Center in Shawnee for the first time in three months.

“That’s what I said when I got off of the bus. I’m home. I’m home. I’m home!” said Boyd, who’s lived at the facility for 16 years.

Boyd’s one of dozens of residents who were forced to temporarily relocate after April’s tornado took aim at the Shawnee facility, leaving behind devastating damage.

“On all of the apartments on the south side of the building the roof had come off, the windows were blown out,” said Shelee Stewart, the Executive Director of Brookdale.

Stewart told KFOR all 31 residents were taken to other Brookdale facilities across the state in Stillwater and Ada.

“They’re not in their own bed,” said Stewart. “Some of them had just a few clothes with them.”

In the meantime, the Shawnee location underwent $3.5 million worth of repairs.

“They were counting down the days,” said Stewart. “Not because they were particularly unhappy. It was just because they weren’t home.”

Three long months later, the facility celebrated most of the residents’ long awaited return home.

“It was very emotional,” said Don Warstler. “I have to admit I did tear up when I came here, came back.”

Friday afternoon, the residents along with the staff members from all three facilities properly celebrated the homecoming.

“We’re here just to celebrate the fact that we’re open. It only took three months to get open,” said Stewart. “We still have some things to tweak, but today is party day!”