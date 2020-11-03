Seniors still struggling after a week without power

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Many seniors are still struggling without power a week after the ice storm.

“It’s like living homeless on the streets with the convenience that you do have safety boundary with nobody bothering you, and you have a bed to crawl into if you’re lucky enough to have covers,” 67-year-old Dolly Lampe said.

Many struggle to stay warm at night.

“To sleep here and to stay here at night, this is as dark as you can imagine,” 65-year-old Cynthia Rivera said. “I close my eyes, I do my prayers, ‘father in your name,’ because you can’t do anything else.”

“I’ve got eight blankets on my bed, and when you get into my bed, you get into it and you don’t move, because the eight blankets are so heavy,” 80-year-old Carole Parrent said. “I put this ugly black stocking cap over my head and I say, ‘okay father, it’s up to you now to warm everything up.'”

The common area has power, but the elevator doesn’t work. It’s a challenge for many to get down the stairs.

“Some of them have oxygen, wheelchairs, they can’t walk, they can’t get downstairs,” Rivera said.

Food has gone bad for residents. Many rely on family members for food.

“I have to go to my daughter’s to make something for myself because I have a bad stomach,” Rivera said.

Residents say more consideration should be given to seniors.

“They ought to put us on a list first,” Lampe said.

“I think they’re ignoring us,” Rivera said.

OG&E says they prioritize hospitals and first responders. With the volume of outages, they have to go by the number of people affected.

“We work high priority— the circuits with the most customers on them first so we can get the most customers back online as quickly as possible,” David Kimmel, spokesperson with OG&E, said.

“It’s been very trying being without light for eight days,” Rivera said.

“These people count, they matter,” Parrent said.

The Catholic Charities is a sponsor of a the apartment complex. They say they’re doing everything they can do help residents. They also say they’ll provide gift cards to help them restock their refrigerators with food.