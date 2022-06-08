OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Autism Foundation of Oklahoma (AFO) has partnered with the State and Oklahoma City-County health departments to provide a sensory-friendly vaccine clinic June 28 for Oklahomans with disabilities and their caregivers.

The clinic will be held June 28 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the Oklahoma City-County Health Department. You can register online.

Prior to the clinic, staff working the event will receive sensory kits and specialized training for autism and other disabilities.

Participants will also receive gift bags containing resources and helpful items for families to use with their children when visiting other new and possibly stressful places in their communities.

“Our clinics are designed to help individuals and family members feel more comfortable in a local health care setting that is educated and equipped to accommodate special needs,” says AFO’s Health Equity Project Coordinator Chandee Kott. “We look forward to hosting five statewide sensory-friendly vaccine clinics this summer and appreciate the support of the Oklahoma City-County Health Department.”

So far, two other sensory-friendly events are currently planned:

Woodward County – Thu, June 23, 1:30 – 4 p.m.

Thu, June 23, 1:30 – 4 p.m. Tulsa County – Thu, July 28, 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Children that are a part of the CDC’s Vaccines For Children (VFC) program are also eligible to receive

their back-to-school immunizations.