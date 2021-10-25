Sensory-friendly trick-or-treat event set in Edmond

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – While Halloween is less than a week away, a local group is hosting a special trick-or-treat event for the autism community.

Autism in Motion Clinics is hosting a socially distant trick-or-treat event for the Edmond autism community.

“At AIM Clinics, we are committed to providing opportunities for children and teens with autism to engage in community events,” shares AIM Clinics Community Director Ali Thomas. “The flashing lights, spooky noises and trick-or-treating can be challenging and get in the way of festive fall fun. Events like our annual trick-or-treat can help those with sensory sensitivities enjoy important community celebrations in a way that works for them.”

Organizers say the sensory friendly event will take place at the AIM Clinics therapy center at 16538 N May Ave. in Edmond.

From 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30, families can take part in an autism-friendly alternative to traditional trick-or-treating.

Children will be able to trick-or-treat and receive traditional Halloween candy, sensory toys and other therapeutic items in a safe environment.

Organizers say children are encouraged to wear their own comfortable, sensory-friendly costumes to the event.

The event is free and open to the public.