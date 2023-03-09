MCCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Multiple witnesses took the stand during the second day of sentencing for a man convicted of killing a young pregnant mother of two.

Joshua Finkbeiner was convicted last week of two counts of first-degree murder for the death of Shaliyah Toombs, 23, and her unborn child. Defense attorneys are now trying to spare Joshua Finkbeiner from the death penalty.

Prosecutors said in 2018, Finkbeiner and his girlfriend, Stacy Harjo, believed Toombs stole Finkbeiner’s work backpack full of tools.

Prosecutors told the jury, “he killed Shaliyah Toombs over nothing.”

The couple then went over to Toombs’ OKC apartment and held her at gunpoint to go searching for the bag. The man hanging out with Toombs, Daniel Vasquez, also went.

Prosecutors said it was Harjo, an alleged drug dealer, who told Finkbeiner to strangle Toombs. They said Toombs “fought and clawed and begged” while screaming “Please don’t” and “I’m sorry, Josh.”

After multiple tries, Finkbeiner stopped choking Toombs.

Prosecutors and investigators say Harjo then told Vasquez to finish the job.

Days later, Vasquez was found with her body in Goldsby and the couple was found in Arkansas.

Thursday, Harjo’s son testified that his mother “hurt a lot of people,” was manipulative, and associated with the Irish Mob.

A psychologist testified that Finkbeiner was easily manipulated and scared of Harjo because of their “extremely abusive” relationship.

The doctor said Harjo would threaten Finkbeiner’s ex-wife and send people to her Arkansas home.

During cross examination, Prosecutors pointed out that Finkbeiner would leave his toddler with Harjo, the same woman he was afraid of, to babysit.

Prosecutors also pointed out the defense is paying the psychologist $12,000 for his services and that the doctor did not independently verify some findings from family interviews.

The trial starts back up Friday morning. The judge said the plan is to conclude on Monday.

In 2021, Vasquez was convicted on two counts of 1st degree murder for his role in the murders.

Harjo has not yet been to trial.