Sentencing trial begins for accused serial killer found guilty of Oklahoma teen’s 1997 murder

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An accused serial killer could face the death penalty for the murder of a 19-year-old Oklahoma woman in 1997.

Last week, the jury found 61-year-old William Reece guilty of killing Tiffany Johnston in 1997.

The jury heard numerous tapes of Reece confessing to raping and killing the 19-year-old at the Sunshine carwash in Bethany. Her naked body was found the next day in a Canadian County field.

The prosecution only called one witness to the stand on Tuesday, Johnston’s husband. Ryan Johnston testified he was robbed of having children and growing old with Tiffany.

The defense’s first witness, a psychologist, testified for more than five hours. He explained Reece has a lower-than-average IQ, suffers from PTSD, and used to have hallucinations.

During cross-examinations, the Prosecutors pointed out the doctor was paid thousands of dollars to test Reece.

The prosecution played a taped confession of Reece telling Texas Rangers he could not receive the death penalty because he had a low IQ and was in Special Education at school.

Prosecutors also asked the psychiatrist if PTSD could be caused by committing multiple rapes and murders. The doctor answered yes.

Jurors got a glimpse into Reece’s life and childhood.

Reece’s step-sister testified his mother could be verbally and physically abusive towards her children.

The defendant’s Aunt also testified Reece was taken care of by different people and often moved homes.

Reece is also accused of killing three other young women in Texas.

During the two week trial, jurors heard multiple confessions of Reece saying he killed them around the same time Johnston was murdered.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more download the FREE KFOR News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Testimony resumes Wednesday morning at 9 a.m.

Closing arguments are expected to start Wednesday afternoon or Thursday.